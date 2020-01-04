A 23-year-old American woman was charged with a hate crime after she forcibly pulled a hijab off of a Saudi foreign exchange student’s head in Portland, Oregon, the Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced on Friday.SHOW MORE
