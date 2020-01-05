Britain’s navy will accompany UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz to provide protection after the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by US forces.

Defense minister Ben Wallace said he had ordered the warships HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to prepare to return to escort duties for all ships sailing under a British merchant flag.

“The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens at this time,” he said.

Wallace said that he spoke with his American counterpart Mark Esper, adding “We urge all parties to engage to de-escalate the situation.”

“Under international law the United States is entitled to defend itself against those posing an imminent threat to their citizens,” he added.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 23:37 - GMT 20:37