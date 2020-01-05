German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will seek direct talks with Iran to try to de-escalate tensions after a US airstrike killed Iran’s military commander Qassem Soleimani, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

“In the coming days, we will do all we can to counteract a further escalation of the situation - in the United Nations, the EU and in dialogue with our partners in the region, including in talks with Iran,” Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Maas told the paper he was in close contact with his British and French counterparts, with the European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Despite the heightened tension in the region, Maas said he wanted to continue Germany’s deployment of around 120 troops in Iraq under the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The fight against ISIS is and remains in Germany’s interest, and the Bundeswehr is providing important training to this end on the ground,” Maas told the newspaper.

The United States and its allies have suspended training of Iraqi forces due to the increased threat they face after the US air strike in Baghdad on Friday, the German military said in a letter seen by Reuters.

Maas said the situation in the region had become more volatile but there was no concrete threat to Germany in the main travel areas so far.

