President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any US assets in response to Friday’s US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.
Trump wrote on Twitter that Iran “is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets” in response to Soleimani’s death.
