US Republican Senator Ted Cruz plans to present a resolution praising US President Donald Trump’s administration decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a targeted strike, his aides confirmed to Fox News.

“[The resolution] is structured and worded the same way as a 2011 resolution that commended the Obama administration for killing Bin Laden, which received unanimous support in the Senate,” aides to Senator Cruz told Fox News.

The proposed resolution comes as Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, criticized several Democrats who have opposed the operation that killed Soleimani in US strikes on Friday in Baghdad.

“The end of Qassem Soleimani is welcome and long-overdue justice for the thousands of Americans killed or wounded by his Iranian-controlled forces across the Middle East, and for the hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqi Sunnis ethnically cleansed by his militias,” Cruz wrote on Twitter on Friday.

One of the Democrats Cruz has clashed with is Senator Ilhan Omar.

“According to the Obama Department of Defense, Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist directly responsible for the murder of over 500 US servicemen & women. Why are congressional Dems outraged that he’s finally dead?” Cruz sub-tweeted a response to Omar on Friday.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will,” Omar wrote.

US Democrats and Republicans unanimously voted and adopted a resolution on May 3, 2011, commending “the members of the military and intelligence community who carried out the mission that killed Osama bin Laden.”

According to Cruz’s aides, the Republican Senator from Texas plans on using the same language on his pending resolution as the one used in 2011.

