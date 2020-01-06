Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn did not use French travel documents to travel from Japan to Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.
“As far as we know he did not use French documents,” Le Drian said on BFM television.
