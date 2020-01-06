German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Russia on Jan. 11 to discuss the Middle East crisis with President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader’s press service said on Monday.
The Kremlin said Merkel is traveling to Russia at Putin’s invitation and that the two leaders also plan to discuss the situations in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.
