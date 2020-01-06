The United States was disappointed in the decision by Iraq’s parliament on Sunday to recommend that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader, the State Department said.
“While we await further clarification on the legal nature and impact of today’s resolution, we strongly urge Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the ongoing economic and security relationship between the two countries and the continued presence of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS,"spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
