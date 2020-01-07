France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran and to Iraq, citing an “extremely volatile” security situation.



The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave these countries to be extremely cautious.



It is recommending they limit travel within Iran and Iraq and avoid gatherings, the statements said.

ALSO READ: France not planning to cut troop numbers in Iraq for now: govt source

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 22:12 - GMT 19:12