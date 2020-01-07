France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran and to Iraq, citing an “extremely volatile” security situation.
The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave these countries to be extremely cautious.
It is recommending they limit travel within Iran and Iraq and avoid gatherings, the statements said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?