Iran should avoid escalation in the Middle East after the US killed one of its top military commanders, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday, blaming the Islamic Republic for heightening tensions in the region.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?