Iran should avoid escalation in the Middle East after the US killed one of its top military commanders, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday, blaming the Islamic Republic for heightening tensions in the region.

“I say clearly that Iran has been responsible for the escalation in the region and therefore it is Iran’s responsibility to contribute to de-escalation,” she told a gathering of German conservatives in Bavaria.

She added that Germany wanted an international military alliance fighting ISIS militants to continue.

“Whether we can continue our work depends principally on the decision of the Iraqi government. Talks on that are currently ongoing and until then we’re reading tea leaves,” she said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 17:18 - GMT 14:18