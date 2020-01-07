Trump administration officials will provide a classified briefing on developments in Iraq and Iran on Tuesday at 4 pm EST (2100 GMT) for congressional leaders and Republican and Democratic leaders of the intelligence committees, a group known as the “Gang of Eight,” House of Representatives aides said.
They also will provide a classified briefing for the full House at 1 pm EST (1800 GMT) on Wednesday for the full House, before a session with the Senate at 2:30 pm EST (1930 GMT), they said. Reuters reported on the planned Senate briefing on Monday.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?