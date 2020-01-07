Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday following a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 that struck the Caribbean island, El Nuevo Dia newspaper reported.
The temblors killed at least one person, knocked out power across much of the island and caused significant damage, authorities and media reported.
