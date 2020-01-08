Britain on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted US-led coalition forces including British personnel.



“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.



“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 10:17 - GMT 07:17