Britain on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted US-led coalition forces including British personnel.
“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation.”
