France is not planning to withdraw its 160 soldiers deployed in Iraq following Iranian missile strikes targeting US-led forces, a French government source told Reuters on Wednesday.



A French army spokesman previously said there had been no French military casualties in Iraq from the Iranian strikes.



Iran’s action early on Wednesday was in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, which has triggered fears of a new Middle East war.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 13:38 - GMT 10:38