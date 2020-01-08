An Iranian American activist said she is completely outraged at the “propaganda machine” glorifying the Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by an American airstrike in Iraq.

Saghar Erica Kasraie, a longtime Iranian activist, said in a Facebook video Tuesday Iranians are happy now that Soleimani is dead, contrary to what many mourning videos that came out of Iran depicted.



“The people in Iran are happy that this man who is responsible for the slaughter of so many people is gone,” she said in the viral video. “This man has not only the blood of Americans on his hand but the blood of Iranians, Iraqis, Yemenis, Afghans...since when did we start mourning the death of a terrorist?”

Kasraie criticized the videos that came out of Soleimani’s funeral saying they are all “propaganda” and what’s happening in the videos is nothing new.

“The regime has been saying ‘death to America’ for 40 years,” said Kasraie. “They forced us in school to say, ‘death to America’. I was 7 years old, I didn’t know what I was saying.”

The people saying that now are getting paid to say it and to kill people on the street, according to Kasraie.

That’s not “the people,” she added. “The majority of the people in the Middle East don’t hate America, they don’t hate Donald Trump.”



She said many Iranians were celebrating Soleimani’s death by giving out cakes and cookies in the streets in Iran.

Kasraie ended the video by thanking US President Donald Trump.



“Thank you, Mr. Trump, for making a very hard decision and for having the moral courage to do something that a lot of world leaders would never have had.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 01:23 - GMT 22:23