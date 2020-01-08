NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and agreed that the western allies should take a more prominent role in the Middle East.

“The President asked the secretary general for NATO to become more involved in the Middle East,” a NATO statement said, after the call between Washington and Brussels.

“They agreed that NATO could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism.”

