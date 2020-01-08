No Norwegian soldiers were injured or killed in Iran’s missile strike on the al-Assad air base in Iraq, a Norwegian military spokesman told Reuters early on Wednesday.
The Nordic country has about 70 soldiers at the base, said Brynjar Stordal at Norway’s military headquarters.
