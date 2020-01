A Moscow court on Thursday ruled to keep US investor Michael Calvey under house arrest until February 13, facing charges of embezzlement, the TASS news agency reported.

A Baring Vostok official representative described the decision as “unjustified.”

Calvey and other executives at private equity group Baring Vostok were detained in February 2019.

They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny.

