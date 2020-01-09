Ukrainian investigators want to search for possible debris of a Russian missile at the site of the Iran plane crash after seeing information about it on the internet, Oleksiy Danylov, the secretary of the national security council, said on Thursday.



Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash of an Ukrainian airliner, including a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion, or terrorism, he wrote in a Facebook post.

