Britain on Friday said it was advising against all travel to Iran as information suggested a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday had probably been shot down by Iran.
“Given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and the heightened tensions, we are now advising British nationals not to travel to Iran,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
“We also recommend against taking a flight to, from and within Iran,” he added, in a statement from the Foreign Office.
“We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash.”
