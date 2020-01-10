France’s BEA air accident agency said on Friday it will have a representative in Iran’s investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian airline near Tehran.

“We have been notified of the event by Iran and we have designated an accredited representative to the safety investigation...,” a BEA spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.

“No further assistance has been requested at this point in time,” he added.

BEA, or The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, is France's government agency tasked with investigating aviation accidents and making safety recommendations.

Iran has denied claims that the airliner was downed by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system, made by a Newsweek article citing the Pentagon official, a senior US intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had “suspicions” about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran as US media reported it had been mistakenly shot down by Iran.

On Thursday, an Iranian official claimed it had invited the US National Transportation Safety Board to take part in its investigation. The NTSB did not comment.

- With Agencies.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 13:00 - GMT 10:00