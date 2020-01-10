India’s Supreme Court said on Friday that shutting down the internet in the disputed region of Kashmir was unconstitutional in a rebuke for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.



The government imposed a communications lockdown in August after it withdrew the Muslim majority region’s autonomy, aiming to control unrest.



An indefinite suspension of the internet is a violation of the country’s telecoms rules, the court said, ordering authorities in Kashmir to review all curbs in a week’s time.



