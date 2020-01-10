The US stands with Ukraine and is ready to support the ongoing investigation into the Ukrainian International Airlines plane which crashed in Iran, said US Secretary of State Pompeo on Twitter.

Pompeo added that he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to express his condolences and signaled that the US would support the investigation into the causes of the crash.

Spoke with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa to express my deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. We stand with #Ukraine and are ready to offer our support and assistance in the ongoing investigation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 10, 2020

The crash killed 176 people, including 11 Ukrainians.

President Zelenskiy said he had received important data from the US about the flight.

Western leaders have said that it is likely the plane was brought down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, which Iran denies.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 17:07 - GMT 14:07