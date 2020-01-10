The US stands with Ukraine and is ready to support the ongoing investigation into the Ukrainian International Airlines plane which crashed in Iran, said US Secretary of State Pompeo on Twitter.
Spoke with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa to express my deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. We stand with #Ukraine and are ready to offer our support and assistance in the ongoing investigation.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 10, 2020
