The US State Department has approved the sale of up to 12 F-35B fighter jets and related equipment to Singapore at an estimated cost of $2.75 billion, pending approval from Congress, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.



The Asian city-state said last year it planned buy an initial four F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp, with an option for eight more, as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet.



With Southeast Asia’s largest defense budget, wealthy Singapore is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment.



Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 08:54 - GMT 05:54