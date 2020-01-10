Any delegation the United States would send to Iraq would not discuss the withdrawal of US troops from the country, the US State Department said on Friday, saying the force presence there was “appropriate.”



“There does, however, need to be a conversation between the US and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership,” department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.



