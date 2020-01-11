Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the world is watching what Iran will do regarding the investigations into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran carrying 57 Canadians.

Champagne said the Canadian government will create an emergency task force of senior officials to help families of Iran plane crash victims.

He added that the number of Canadian victims from Iran plane crash is now 57, not 63 as first stated, calling it a “very fluid situation.”

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 02:58 - GMT 23:58