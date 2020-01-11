Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has told his Ukrainian counterpart that those behind the downing of the Ukrainian airliner will be brought to justice, the Ukrainian presidency said.

Rouhani told Volodymyr Zelensky that “all the persons involved in this air disaster will be brought to justice,” it said, according to an AFP report.

EASA urges airlines to avoid Iranian airspace

In a related development, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Saturday that european airlines should avoid Iranian airspace until further notice following Iran’s admission that its armed forces inadvertently shot down a Ukrainian airliner earlier in the week.

The advice expands on an earlier EASA recommendation that national authorities bar airlines from overflying Iran below 25,000 feet, according to Reuters.

It was issued “in light of the statement from Iran that its armed forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger aircraft,” EASA said.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01