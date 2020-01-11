North Korea has received US President Donald Trump’s birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong Un, but will not return to the negotiation table, according to a statement published on Saturday by state news agency KCNA.



While Kim could personally like Trump, he would not lead his country on the basis of personal feelings, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, said in the statement.



“Despite the leaders’ good relations, it is a mistake for the United States to expect a return to talks,” he added.



