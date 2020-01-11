Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a joint press-conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow on Saturday, said it was time to hold Libya peace talks in Berlin, as it was important to end the conflict in the country.

Turkey and Russia this week urged Libya’s warring parties to declare a ceasefire on Sunday as warring factions clashed and carried out air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.

Merkel said at the same press-conference that Germany plans to start sending out invitations for Libya peace talks soon.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 18:47 - GMT 15:47