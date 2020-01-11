Ukraine’s national security service says it is now considering two possible causes of the Ukrainian airliner disaster in Iran that killed 176 people — either terrorism or an anti-aircraft missile hit.

Service director Ivan Bakanov says that although Western claims of a missile are attracting the most attention, there are still questions to be answered, including the flight range of the presumed missile and the “nuances” of operating the launch mechanism.

He says the possibility of a terrorist attack is being carefully studied.



Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 00:53 - GMT 21:53