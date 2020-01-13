US President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the United States.
“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was ‘eminent’ or not, & was my team in agreement.” Trump wrote, presumably misspelling “imminent.”
“The answer to both is a strong YES, but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!” Trump said in the post.
