At least 57 people have died in avalanches in Pakistani Kashmir over last 24 hours, a senior government official said.

Two officials said many villagers were still stranded in the avalanches in the Neelum valley area following heavy rains that also triggered landslides.



Many people were reported missing and feared dead as rescue efforts got under way, one of the officials said.

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 January 2020 KSA 11:36 - GMT 08:36