President Donald Trump clearly had authority to kill Qassem Soleimani, US Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, adding that the White House consulted with his department before the strike on the Iranian commander.
Barr told reporters that Soleimani was a “legitimate military target” and the strike was a “legitimate act of self-defense.”
