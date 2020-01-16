Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn’s lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, has resigned following his client’s flight to Lebanon, NHK reported on Thursday, citing comments from the lawyer.
Hironaka’s office was not immediately available for comment.
