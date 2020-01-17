Eleven US troops were treated for concussion symptoms as a result of the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where US forces were stationed, the US military said on Thursday, after initially saying no service members had been hurt.

“While no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement.

Last Update: Friday, 17 January 2020 KSA 06:27 - GMT 03:27