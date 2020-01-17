Britain’s Treasury said on Friday it designated the entire Lebanese Hezbollah organization as a terrorist group under its Terrorism and Terrorist Financing rules, and as such its assets will be frozen.



Previously it was only Hezbollah’s military wing which was subject to asset freezing under UK government rules.



Hezbollah, a heavily armed group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, was established in 1982 by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is an important part of a regional Tehran-led alliance known as “the axis of resistance.”



Last Update: Friday, 17 January 2020 KSA 15:02 - GMT 12:02