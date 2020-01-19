China’s National Health Commission on Sunday said the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus is controllable, in the first statement from the body since the outbreak was reported in late December.
The transmission path of the new virus hasn’t been mapped completely and the source of the virus is unknown, it said, adding that it will step up monitoring during lunar New Year, when much of China’s population will travel to celebrate the holiday next week.
