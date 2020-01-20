China reported on Monday a third death from a mysterious SARS-like virus and nearly 140 new cases as the disease spread to other parts of the country, including Beijing, raising concerns as millions begin trips for the Lunar New Year.

In Wuhan, the central city where the coronavirus was first discovered, 136 new cases were found over the weekend while health authorities reported two cases in the capital for the first time and one in southern Guangdong province.

Last Update: Monday, 20 January 2020 KSA 03:56 - GMT 00:56