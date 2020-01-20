The European Union is planning on imposing new sanctions on Turkey following Ankara’s exploratory oil and gas drilling off Cyprus, Euronews’ Turkish language service quoted an EU official as saying.

EU foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell said the 28-member bloc is currently coming up with a complete list of names before imposing the sanctions.

“We have agreed to ask the respective bodies of the Council to finalize preparations for adding Turkish individuals and businesses responsible for illegal drilling to a blacklist and imposing sanctions against them," Euronews quoted Borrell as saying.

Last July, the EU approved an initial list of sanctions against Turkey over its drilling for gas in waters where EU member Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.

Cyprus has been divided between the Republic of Cyprus and a northern third under Turkish military control since 1974 when Turkey invaded in response to a coup by a Greek military junta.

Last Update: Monday, 20 January 2020