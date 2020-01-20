A European-led naval mission in the Straits of Hormuz - a vital shipping route for world transport that has been impacted by military tensions in the Middle East - has won more political support from countries, said the French government on Monday.
The French foreign affairs ministry said the mission now had the political support of Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Portugal, besides France itself.
Previously, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, and France had expressed support for the European-led naval mission.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?