At least 10 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Monday when a wooden spectator stand collapsed during the Orthodox Christian celebration of epiphany in the Ethiopian city of Gondar, doctors told AFP.

“I can tell you up to now we have 10 dead. The number of injured is 100 or even 150,” said one senior doctor at the University of Gondar Hospital.

A second doctor confirmed the toll.

Last Update: Monday, 20 January 2020 KSA 17:41 - GMT 14:41