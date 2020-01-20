US President Donald Trump’s lawyers submitted a trial brief Monday calling his impeachment by the House “a dangerous perversion” of the constitution and demanding his immediate acquittal by the Senate.

Almost simultaneously, House impeachment managers responded to an earlier Trump filing, saying the president engaged in “corrupt conduct... to cheat in the next election.” They said the Senate should remove him from office “following a fair trial.”

The historic impeachment trial is set to open Tuesday.

Last Update: Monday, 20 January 2020 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17