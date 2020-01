Militants killed 36 civilians during an attack Monday on villages in northern Burkina Faso, the goverment said on Tuesday.

“The Burkina government has learned with consternation and anger of the death of 36 Burkinade in Sanmatenga province, after a terrorist attack,” communications minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said.



Last Update: Wednesday, 22 January 2020 KSA 23:39 - GMT 20:39