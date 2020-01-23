Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for a summit in 2020 of leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to “defend peace” in the face of global instability.

A summit for states that “hold special responsibility to save civilization” would “play a great role in searching for collective answers to modern challenges and threats,” Putin said during a Holocaust memorial speech in Jerusalem.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 17:23 - GMT 14:23