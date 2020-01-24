An explosion occurred early on Friday in northwest Houston, Texas, Houston police said in a tweet.
The explosion happened at around 4:25 a.m., with residents reporting broken windows and at least one person seen with injuries, local media reported.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
