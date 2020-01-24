Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday appointed former economy minister Maxim Oreshkin as his adviser following the resignation of his government last week, a Kremlin decree said.
Oreshkin, 37, was replaced as economy minister this week by 40-year-old Maxim Reshetnikov, a former regional governor. Putin also named Vladimir Medinsky, who was replaced as culture minister during the reshuffle, as one of his advisers.
