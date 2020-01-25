Some 56 million people are now affected by transport bans around the epicenter of China’s virus outbreak as five more cities announced travel restrictions on Saturday to contain the disease.

The rules include closing public transport links and access to highways in the cities, local authorities said.

A total of 18 cities now have some sort of travel restrictions in central Hubei province.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 January 2020 KSA 09:05 - GMT 06:05