Malaysia on Saturday said it had confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection, the first in the Southeast Asian country.



Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the three individuals infected were related to the 66-year-old man that was confirmed by Singaporean health authorities to have tested positive for the virus.



The newly-identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 January 2020 KSA 07:16 - GMT 04:16