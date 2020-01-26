The number of reported deaths from a viral outbreak in China has risen to 54, with authorities in hard-hit Hubei province on Sunday reporting 13 new fatalities and 323 new confirmed cases.

The latest numbers from Hubei, the epicenter of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at 1,610, based on figures previously released by the central government.



Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 02:34 - GMT 23:34