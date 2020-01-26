Democratic US House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on Sunday he believes Republican President Donald Trump’s comment that he has not yet “paid the price” was intended as a threat.

Trump launched another attack on Democrats including Schiff over the Senate impeachment trial earlier on Sunday, saying on Twitter “he has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if he viewed that as a threat, Schiff said, “I think it was intended to be.”

On Saturday, White House lawyers began presenting their defense of President Trump at his historic Senate impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump’s lawyers will have 24 hours spread over three days to present their defense of the president to the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53 to 47 seat majority.

They plan to speak for up to three hours on Saturday and resume their presentation on Monday.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 17:51 - GMT 14:51